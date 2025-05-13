Workshop Held For Media, Social Organizations Under Election Commission’s Auspices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A workshop was organized on Tuesday by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to engage media professionals and representatives from social organizations, aiming to promote awareness and inclusion in the electoral process.
The event commenced with opening remarks by Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, Abdul Qayyum Shinwari. He emphasized the crucial role of all societal segments in ensuring transparent and inclusive elections.
Regional Election Commissioner Lahore, along with the Director Media and Deputy Director Media, also addressed participants on various key topics related to election procedures, the role of stakeholders, and voter education.
Representatives from both electronic and print media, as well as civil society organizations, participated in the session. The workshop focused on strengthening the involvement of marginalized communities in the electoral process through active support from media and civil society.
“Inclusion of every segment of society in the electoral process is vital,” said Abdul Qayyum Shinwari. “Media and civil society must ensure that underrepresented communities are not left out.”
He further stressed the need to widely disseminate information about electoral procedures, polling methods, and guidelines for contesting elections, so that the general public is well-informed.
ECP officials also briefed participants on the Commission's latest initiatives and reforms. Attendees shared their suggestions and expressed appreciation for the ECP’s efforts to strengthen communication with stakeholders. They assured their continued support and cooperation in future electoral activities.
