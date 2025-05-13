Open Menu

Workshop Held For Media, Social Organizations Under Election Commission’s Auspices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Workshop held for media, social organizations under Election Commission’s auspices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A workshop was organized on Tuesday by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to engage media professionals and representatives from social organizations, aiming to promote awareness and inclusion in the electoral process.

The event commenced with opening remarks by Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, Abdul Qayyum Shinwari. He emphasized the crucial role of all societal segments in ensuring transparent and inclusive elections.

Regional Election Commissioner Lahore, along with the Director Media and Deputy Director Media, also addressed participants on various key topics related to election procedures, the role of stakeholders, and voter education.

Representatives from both electronic and print media, as well as civil society organizations, participated in the session. The workshop focused on strengthening the involvement of marginalized communities in the electoral process through active support from media and civil society.

“Inclusion of every segment of society in the electoral process is vital,” said Abdul Qayyum Shinwari. “Media and civil society must ensure that underrepresented communities are not left out.”

He further stressed the need to widely disseminate information about electoral procedures, polling methods, and guidelines for contesting elections, so that the general public is well-informed.

ECP officials also briefed participants on the Commission's latest initiatives and reforms. Attendees shared their suggestions and expressed appreciation for the ECP’s efforts to strengthen communication with stakeholders. They assured their continued support and cooperation in future electoral activities.

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

23 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

1 hour ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

6 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

6 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

7 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

7 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

12 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan