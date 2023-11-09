Workshop held for orientation of media regarding newer tobacco, nicotine products

(@FahadShabbir)

Blue Veins, a local organization working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a training workshop for media personnel focusing on tobacco control and the significant role of media in highlighting the impacts of Newer Tobacco & Nicotine Products

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Blue Veins, a local organization working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a training workshop for media personnel focusing on tobacco control and the significant role of media in highlighting the impacts of Newer Tobacco & Nicotine Products.

This workshop was held as part of a broader initiative to equip media professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to understand and report on public health issues related to tobacco use, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The training workshop provided a platform for journalists and media representatives to delve into the core concepts of tobacco control. It aimed to enhance their understanding of how tobacco use is perceived within the community, notably how this perception is often shaped by advertising and promotional activities.

The workshop examined the evolving landscape of tobacco products, including emerging nicotine and tobacco products, and discussed evidence-based strategies for effective tobacco control. It highlighted that aggressive marketing of newer products is exploiting legal loopholes, going unchecked and leading to increased nicotine dependence among citizens, particularly the youth.

The lack of stringent regulations has allowed unchecked promotion, causing a surge in youth addiction rates. The organization called upon media professionals to urgently address this gap through public awareness and advocate for stronger legal frameworks to safeguard public health against the rising tide of nicotine dependency.

Participants were taken through the paces of responsible reporting and were given the tools to critically analyze the role of both print and electronic media in influencing public attitudes towards tobacco use. The sessions emphasized the media's power in shaping public discourse and how it can be leveraged to foster informed policymaking, particularly in the context of newer nicotine and tobacco products.

"Media professionals have the unique ability to sway public opinion and set the agenda for critical discourse," said Dr. Waseem Janjua of SDPI who was the lead of the training workshop. "This workshop underscores our commitment to empowering journalists with the factual knowledge and ethical considerations necessary for reporting on the multifaceted issues surrounding tobacco control."

The workshop highlighted how media coverage could demystify misconceptions about newer tobacco and nicotine products and portray a realistic picture of their adverse health effects. In interactive discussions, participants explored the landscape of tobacco advertising, dissected case studies, and brainstormed best practices for journalism that advocate for public health and robust tobacco control policies.

"The role of media is indispensable in tobacco control efforts. By shaping the narrative around new products and their health implications, media professionals can contribute to the creation of a well-informed public," stated Qamar Naseem Program Manager of Blue Vein.