Workshop Held For Ulema On "family Planning & Reproductive Health " At Judicial Academy KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A three-day training workshop held on Wednesday at judicial academy for Ulema and scholars on "family planning and reproductive health" with an aim to raise awareness about problems associated with rising population and their solutions in the context of Islamic teachings.

The workshop was organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy in collaboration with the Population Welfare Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The concluding ceremony of the training workshop was held at the judicial academy, in which Director General Judicial Academy Mohammad Bashir, Secretary of the Population Welfare, Asghar Ali, representatives of Sharia Academy, International Islamic University Islamabad and large number of scholars participated.

In his address, Director General , Judicial Academy ,Mohammad Bashir said that the topics of this three-day training workshop were of great importance and said that detailed understanding of Islamic principles based on the Quran and Sunah was necessary.

As Muslims, it is an essential requirement of our faith that each of our actions should be in light of the Islamic principles.

He expressed the hope that the participants would have taken full advantage of this three-day training workshop, several ambiguities and many problems would have been resolved after detailed discussion.

The Director General Judicial Academy added that to solve the growing population problems it must be viewed in the context of Islamic teachings.

Secretary Asghar Ali Shah said that we are all aware of the growing population of the country, adding similar training workshops would be held for scholars in future.

He said that welfare department was working with the scholars who are one of the pillars of our society to raise awareness about the problems and solutions to the problems arising from the increasing population.

At the end of the ceremony, Director General Judicial Academy Mohammad Bashir, Secretary Population Welfare Department, Asghar Ali distributed certificates scholars who completed training.