UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop Held For Ulema On "family Planning & Reproductive Health " At Judicial Academy KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Workshop held for Ulema on

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A three-day training workshop held on Wednesday at judicial academy for Ulema and scholars on "family planning and reproductive health" with an aim to raise awareness about problems associated with rising population and their solutions in the context of Islamic teachings.

The workshop was organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy in collaboration with the Population Welfare Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The concluding ceremony of the training workshop was held at the judicial academy, in which Director General Judicial Academy Mohammad Bashir, Secretary of the Population Welfare, Asghar Ali, representatives of Sharia Academy, International Islamic University Islamabad and large number of scholars participated.

In his address, Director General , Judicial Academy ,Mohammad Bashir said that the topics of this three-day training workshop were of great importance and said that detailed understanding of Islamic principles based on the Quran and Sunah was necessary.

As Muslims, it is an essential requirement of our faith that each of our actions should be in light of the Islamic principles.

He expressed the hope that the participants would have taken full advantage of this three-day training workshop, several ambiguities and many problems would have been resolved after detailed discussion.

The Director General Judicial Academy added that to solve the growing population problems it must be viewed in the context of Islamic teachings.

Secretary Asghar Ali Shah said that we are all aware of the growing population of the country, adding similar training workshops would be held for scholars in future.

He said that welfare department was working with the scholars who are one of the pillars of our society to raise awareness about the problems and solutions to the problems arising from the increasing population.

At the end of the ceremony, Director General Judicial Academy Mohammad Bashir, Secretary Population Welfare Department, Asghar Ali distributed certificates scholars who completed training.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Population Welfare International Islamic University Muslim Family All From

Recent Stories

Karachi #Tayyarhain for crucial HBL PSL 2020 fixtu ..

29 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Government launches &#039;Digital Month& ..

1 hour ago

PM orders probe into corruption incident at Lahore ..

2 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo helps upliftPakistan’strade an ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy to facilitate return of Emirati citize ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses investment cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.