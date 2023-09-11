Open Menu

Workshop Held In School

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Regarding the World Literacy Day, Khubaib Girls school and College organized a workshop here on Monday.

President of Al Khidmat Foundation Women's Wing Sargodha Rifaat Malik participated as the special guest.

The purpose of the workshop was to raise awareness about the importance of education among girls and their training.

Principal Khubaib Girls School and College Sarwat Ansar and others expressed their viewsregarding education of girls.

