Workshop held on canal modernization, sindh water and agriculture transformation projects

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A workshop on the Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation Project (SWAT) and Canal Modernization Project was organized by the Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) at a local hotel, with the support of the Sindh Government and the World Bank.

The event was attended by SIDA Managing Director Pritam Das, Project Director Jamal Manghan, General Manager Sajjad Soomro, Communication Specialist Hizbullah Mangrio, along with leaders of farmers' organizations, growers and other stakeholders.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, speaking at the workshop, SIDA managing director Pritam Das highlighted that most farmers in Sindh still rely on traditional irrigation methods. However, due to climate change and increasing water scarcity, conventional methods were no longer sufficient to meet the growing water demands.

He emphasized that the SWAT project, launched with the support of the sindh government and the world bank, aims to revamp the irrigation system, ensure timely water distribution through modern techniques and enhance agricultural productivity.

Project Director Jamal Manghan explained that SIDA was responsible for implementing the irrigation-related components of the SWAT project.

He noted that the canal modernization project had been introduced to ensure equitable water distribution. He further stated that this cost-effective initiative would address the issue of water shortages faced by farmers while also helping prevent water theft.

He added that despite severe water shortages, the project was designed to meet the irrigation needs of farmers by incorporating strategies to prevent water wastage and promote efficient utilization.

Other experts also spoke at the event, stating that before launching the canal modernization project, SIDA initiated a comprehensive training program to aware stakeholders, including relevant departments, farmer organizations and watercourse associations about the project's implementation and benefits.