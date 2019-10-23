UrduPoint.com
Workshop Held On Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:13 PM

A workshop was held on 'climate change: emerging issues, adaptation challenges and recommendations' for leather sector here at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized by Sialkot Tannery Association and facilitated by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

The initiative of a fully equipped tannery zone was a significant leap forward by Sialkot Tannery Association to modernize the local leather industry in an environment friendly way,said Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Umer Sher Chattha while addressing.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)Malik Muhammad Ashraf said that the project would boost the exports of the country and create new employment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion,Dr Mahmood A.Khwaja, Senior Advisor SDPI, explained the developmental risks posed by the climate change in Punjab/Sialkot District especially how climate change impacts local communities.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Suleman Tahir,Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology and Chairman Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Gujrat,said that leather industry, if it does not improve the technologies, contributes largely to water, air and soil pollution. He said that threats to environment and human life could be reduced by adopting the best practices and technologies available in the world.

