Workshop Held On Countering Violent Terrorism

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Workshop held on countering violent terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) in a collaboration with United Nation office on Drug and Crime here organized three-day consultative workshop on countering violent extremism.

The workshop brought together national and international experts, researchers and academics of the country who are actively working on the subject of violent extremism.

The participants included Kamran Afridi, Secretary of Higher education KP, Muhammad Daud Khan, Secretary of Public Health Engineering KP, Dr. Ayaz, Chief Coordination Officer of the Centre of Excellence, Dr. Muhammad Qasim and Director General of the Centre, Dr. Irfan.

Addressing the workshop, Secretary Higher Education Kamran Afridi highlighted that the department is developing a comprehensive ten-year roadmap to guide youth in the right direction.

He emphasized that the Centre of Excellence is playing a pivotal role by connecting colleges and universities across the province to instill constructive thinking among the younger generation.

He further added that performance indicators are being introduced for institutions working under the Higher Education Department to measure their progress and ensure they are operating in the right direction.

Secretary Public Health Engineering Muhammad Daud Khan said that eradication of extremism is not the responsibility of a single institution but rather a collective national cause.

He stressed the need for multi-dimensional planning, ensuring the rights of all segments of society and creating platforms where diverse voices can come together for long-lasting and effective solutions.

