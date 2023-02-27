Workshop held on development of resilient & health system for TB control

VTB Control Program Balochistan in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) and Sustainable Development Goals Initiative (SSDI) organized a provincial consultation workshop on development of resilient and sustainable health system for TB control in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :TB Control Program Balochistan in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) and Sustainable Development Goals Initiative (SSDI) organized a provincial consultation workshop on development of resilient and sustainable health system for TB control in Balochistan.

The workshop was chaired by DG Health Balochistan Dr. Noor Qazi on Monday.

The workshop was attended by TB Control Program Balochistan Manager Dr. Asif Shahwani. Dr. Riaz Hussain Solangi and Dr. Ghulam Nabi Qazi from Islamabad, Deputy Manager Technical of TB Control Program Dr. Ababgar Baloch, and Deputy Manager Admin Dr. Sher Afgan Raisani, Head of Vertical Program, Project Coordinator for Malaria Control Program, HIV AIDS. Control Program, Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), Hepatitis Control Program, MNCH Program, DHIS, and rescue programs in Balochistan PDSRU Balochistan, WHO, UNICEF, USAID, Mercy Representatives from COR, IHHN, BRSP, UNDP, HCIP, AUNAIDS and various partner organizations.

During the workshop, participants discussed various strategies and approaches to develop a resilient and sustainable health system for TB control in Balochistan.

The participants emphasized the importance of developing a sustainable health system that could address not only TB but also other health problems in Balochistan.

The workshop also argued the need to strengthen existing health systems and infrastructure, train health workers and enhance community involvement for effective TB control in the region.

Manager TB Control Program Balochistan Dr. Asif Shahwani said that this workshop was an important step towards developing a resilient and sustainable health system for TB control in Balochistan.

He said that the efforts of TB Control Program Balochistan, WHO and SSDI in organizing this workshop were commendable.

He hoped that the recommendations and strategies discussed during the workshop would be effectively implemented to improve the health system in the region.