Open Menu

Workshop Held On Election SOPs For Police In Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 08:29 PM

Workshop held on election SOPs for police in Dera

The district police have devised a robust security plan to ensure a secure and peaceful environment for the by-election for NA-44 scheduled to be held on April 21

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The district police have devised a robust security plan to ensure a secure and peaceful environment for the by-election for NA-44 scheduled to be held on April 21.

In this regard, a workshop was organized regarding security duty for police officers and jawans assigned the by-election duty for NA-44 on April 21 at the Shaheed Police Line Dera.

The meeting was attended by DSP Headquarters Dera Anwar Khan, DSP security Dera Sardar Alamgir Khan and DSP Kulachi Malik Anis Al-Hasan.

During the session, the participants were to strictly adhere to election duty and the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP).

Apart from relevant personnel, no unauthorized person will be allowed entry, and the Presiding Officer will have the authority of a magistrate.

Equipment will be transported with the election staff in a safe and secure environment.

It was further instructed that no person with a weapon should be left at the main gates or inside the polling stations.

Suspicious individuals will be closely monitored, and voters will be treated with courtesy. Complete cooperation will be extended to the polling staff.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Election Commission Of Pakistan Alamgir April From Weapon NA-44

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif ..

Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif to Inaugurate ‘Besakhi’

8 minutes ago
 MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its i ..

MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception

15 minutes ago
 Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case agai ..

Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM

15 minutes ago
 KP politicians, civil society laud President's add ..

KP politicians, civil society laud President's address

13 minutes ago
 Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures i ..

Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow

Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow

16 minutes ago
Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies a ..

Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies aged 92

16 minutes ago
 SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic pla ..

SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic plan

13 minutes ago
 Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in p ..

Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting

21 minutes ago
 Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in ..

Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart

21 minutes ago
 Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO ..

Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO chief

15 minutes ago
 Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang

Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan