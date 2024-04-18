Workshop Held On Election SOPs For Police In Dera
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 08:29 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The district police have devised a robust security plan to ensure a secure and peaceful environment for the by-election for NA-44 scheduled to be held on April 21.
In this regard, a workshop was organized regarding security duty for police officers and jawans assigned the by-election duty for NA-44 on April 21 at the Shaheed Police Line Dera.
The meeting was attended by DSP Headquarters Dera Anwar Khan, DSP security Dera Sardar Alamgir Khan and DSP Kulachi Malik Anis Al-Hasan.
During the session, the participants were to strictly adhere to election duty and the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP).
Apart from relevant personnel, no unauthorized person will be allowed entry, and the Presiding Officer will have the authority of a magistrate.
Equipment will be transported with the election staff in a safe and secure environment.
It was further instructed that no person with a weapon should be left at the main gates or inside the polling stations.
Suspicious individuals will be closely monitored, and voters will be treated with courtesy. Complete cooperation will be extended to the polling staff.
