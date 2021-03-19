UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop Held On Modern Cotton Technology

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:54 PM

Workshop held on modern cotton technology

Master trainers of department of Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) and agriculture extension on Friday attended a one-day training workshop on modern cotton production technology to improve cotton productivity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Master trainers of department of Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) and agriculture extension on Friday attended a one-day training workshop on modern cotton production technology to improve cotton productivity.

Training workshop was presided over by secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel at the training hall of extension department.

Speaking on the occasion, Saqib said that all resources were being utilized to increase cotton sowing area and production adding that a strategy has been finalized to increase cotton sown area.

He said, cotton production had suffered decline due to severe pest attack including white fly last season, however, added that farmers had received good returns then and hoped cotton price would remain stable in the international market for the benefit of cotton farmers.

He said that the government was fully prepared to extend support to farmers. He urged the agriculture field formations to strive harder to bring more area under cotton cultivation.

He said, agriculture department has finalized a coordinated plan to lessen cost of production adding that in addition to provision of cotton seed, BP ropes, pesticides at subsidized price, integerated pest management model would be adopted.

He advised farmers to apply biological control techniques to control pests and resort to pesticides application only as a last choice.

He ordered officials to perform their duties honestly and with dedication.

Director cotton research institute Dr Sagheer Ahmad and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Attack Technology Punjab Agriculture Price Saqib Ali Market Cotton All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Scores of schools 'occupied' by security forces in ..

2 minutes ago

Racing: Minella Indo wins Cheltenham Gold Cup

2 minutes ago

Nigeria Wants Russian Investors to Join National P ..

2 minutes ago

Federal capital with 620 new COVID-19 cases record ..

2 minutes ago

CDA to purchase modern vehicles for infrastructure ..

6 minutes ago

Norway's Foreign Minister Lauds Cooperation With R ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.