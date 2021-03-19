Workshop held on modern cotton technology

Master trainers of department of Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) and agriculture extension on Friday attended a one-day training workshop on modern cotton production technology to improve cotton productivity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Master trainers of department of Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) and agriculture extension on Friday attended a one-day training workshop on modern cotton production technology to improve cotton productivity.

Training workshop was presided over by secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel at the training hall of extension department.

Speaking on the occasion, Saqib said that all resources were being utilized to increase cotton sowing area and production adding that a strategy has been finalized to increase cotton sown area.

He said, cotton production had suffered decline due to severe pest attack including white fly last season, however, added that farmers had received good returns then and hoped cotton price would remain stable in the international market for the benefit of cotton farmers.

He said that the government was fully prepared to extend support to farmers. He urged the agriculture field formations to strive harder to bring more area under cotton cultivation.

He said, agriculture department has finalized a coordinated plan to lessen cost of production adding that in addition to provision of cotton seed, BP ropes, pesticides at subsidized price, integerated pest management model would be adopted.

He advised farmers to apply biological control techniques to control pests and resort to pesticides application only as a last choice.

He ordered officials to perform their duties honestly and with dedication.

Director cotton research institute Dr Sagheer Ahmad and other officials were present.