Workshop Held On Public Legal Education At Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Workshop held on public legal education at Nawabshah

A one-day workshop on "Public Legal Education" was jointly organized by Women Development Department and Police Department Shaheed Benazirabad Range

Nawabshah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A one-day workshop on "Public Legal education" was jointly organized by Women Development Department and Police Department Shaheed Benazirabad Range.

DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Khadim Hussain Rind was chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the workshop, speakers said that it is pleasing that the workshop was organized on such an important topic, which aims at highlighting information about legal issues between the general public and police.

Speakers said that such workshops specially extend help and assistance to women those require legal help.

Addressing the workshop DIG Khadim Hussain Rind said that a Women Protection Cell has been established at DIG office keeping in view the difficulties of women requiring legal assistance.

He said that all out efforts would be taken to provide legal help to needy women.

Office Superintendent Mushtaque Ahmed Memon, Madam Naseem Mastoi and other officials were present on the occasion. Later Head of Women Development Department Naseem Mastoi presented honorary shield to guest of honour DIG Khadim Hussain Rind. Performance certificates were also awarded at the concluding of the workshop.

The work shop largely attended by political and social workers, lawyers and police officials.

