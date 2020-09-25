UrduPoint.com
Workshop Held On Quality Of Service

Fri 25th September 2020

Workshop held on quality of service

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday conducted a training session on the newly acquired Quality of Service, Monitoring and Benchmarking Tool

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday conducted a training session on the newly acquired Quality of Service, Monitoring and Benchmarking Tool.

The training was attended by PTA officers and officials.

The training course focused on the processes involved in performing accurate and advanced benchmarking tests that are in line with the latest standards and methodologies, said a news release.

Speaking on the occasion, PTA Chairman Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa emphasized on the importance of provision of quality services to mobile phone users, and benchmarking of the operators on international standards.

More Stories From Pakistan

