Workshop Held On Security SOP's For Peaceful Elections In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 07:37 PM

The district police of Tank is taking solid measures to promote awareness about security-related SOPs meant to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8

According to the police spokesman, the workshop was organized in light of directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah at the DRC Hall.

He said that the workshop was conducted by SP Investigation Tank, which was attended by officials of Livestock, Higher education, and Anti-Corruption departments.

He said that the participants were educated regarding the regulations issued by the government and the police department related to the election. He said strict security arrangements had been taken for conducting elections in a peaceful atmosphere in the district.

APP/slm

