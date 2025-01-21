Workshop Held To Address Traffic Issues In Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A workshop on "Traffic issues in Peshawar: causes and solutions" was organized by the district administration of Peshawar in collaboration with the University of Peshawar's Department of Urban and Regional Planning.
The event brought together government officials, public representatives, media personnel, traders, lawyers, transport unions, students, and other stakeholders to discuss solutions for the city's traffic challenges.
Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram, and other officials participated in the workshop.
Participants emphasized the need for collective efforts to address the negative impact of traffic congestion on urban life.
Key recommendations included road expansion, modern traffic management systems, public transport improvements, removal of illegal encroachments, construction of underpasses, and public awareness campaigns.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar assured that every possible step would be taken to resolve traffic problems and thanked participants for their contributions.
He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in transforming Peshawar into a model city.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards
Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..
Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah
Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media
“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra
Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation
Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workshop held to address traffic issues in Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for deceased relatives of parliamentarians5 minutes ago
-
SC appoints Hamid and Malik to assist the Court on benches jurisdictions5 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits Gul Imam Police Station, Chowki5 minutes ago
-
UK provides Mobile Health Unit to Marie Stopes Society’s Roshni in Lahore15 minutes ago
-
PM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in fire incident in Turkiye15 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui urges provinces to resolve water share issue with consultation15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects door-to-door waste collection operation in city15 minutes ago
-
Webinar highlights way forward to GLOF Management in Pakistan, marks IYGP global launch15 minutes ago
-
DC inspects schools, hospitals15 minutes ago
-
Shikarpur police arrested three dacoits, one killed in targeted operation25 minutes ago
-
Police bust bike lifting gang; arrest two25 minutes ago