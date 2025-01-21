Open Menu

Workshop Held To Address Traffic Issues In Peshawar

Published January 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A workshop on "Traffic issues in Peshawar: causes and solutions" was organized by the district administration of Peshawar in collaboration with the University of Peshawar's Department of Urban and Regional Planning.

The event brought together government officials, public representatives, media personnel, traders, lawyers, transport unions, students, and other stakeholders to discuss solutions for the city's traffic challenges.

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram, and other officials participated in the workshop.

Participants emphasized the need for collective efforts to address the negative impact of traffic congestion on urban life.

Key recommendations included road expansion, modern traffic management systems, public transport improvements, removal of illegal encroachments, construction of underpasses, and public awareness campaigns.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar assured that every possible step would be taken to resolve traffic problems and thanked participants for their contributions.

He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in transforming Peshawar into a model city.

