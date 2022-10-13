Workshop held to create awareness among people against diseases in Balochistan

Provincial Health Education Cell and UNICEF organized a workshop here on Thursday to create awareness among people against various diseases in Balochsitan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Education Cell and UNICEF organized a workshop here on Thursday to create awareness among people against various diseases in Balochsitan.

Addressing the participants of workshop, Director General Health Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi said that efforts were being made to create awareness among people to prevent spread of various diseases in the areas.

He also instructed the heads of all vertical programs to carry out messages and healthy activities for public awareness with the support of the Health Education Cell of the Health Department.

He said that the activation of Health Education Cell would see a clear change in the health indicators of all vertical programs saying that Health Education Cells in Balochistan are far behind in public awareness campaigns against various diseases.

Public awareness campaigns through health education cell are indispensable in present times to prevent typhoid, malaria, hepatitis, AIDS, TB and other life threatening diseases, he said.

"The main goal of health education is to teach people how to make healthy choices. It can be at the individual level or at the social level. It offers skills, training and knowledge to reduce morbidity and preventable diseases", he said.

Earlier, Director Public Health Dr. Mir Khalid Qambrani opened the discussion with the participants, highlighting the importance of Health Education Cell as an effective tool for conveying health messages to different age groups in all emergencies, outbreaks saying that there was currently no uniform unit in health.

In the workshop, Usman Ghani, a UNICEF consultant assisted in developing the Health Education Cell Balochistan Strategy. The Heads of Vertical Programs gave their valuable input to strengthen the Health Education Cell and highlighted their issues and challenges with respect to their respective programmes.

The workshop was attended by Director Public Health Dr. Mir Khalid Qambrani, Provincial Coordinator Malaria Program Dr. Mir Yusuf, Additional Director General Health Services Dr. Shaukat Ali Baloch, District Health Officer Quetta Dr. Noor Bakhsh Bizenjo, Divisional Director Quetta Division Dr. Lubna Khalil, Provincial Coordinator AIDS Control Program, Dr. Afzal Zirkoon, Provincial Coordinator Hepatitis Program Dr. Shoaib Kurd, Provincial Coordinator MCH Dr. Abdi Khan and others.