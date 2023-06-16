Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BUITEMS

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Coordinator National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Commodore (R) Tanveer Paracha Thursday said all relevant institutions should be in touch with one another to deal with natural disasters and calamities as they could not be controlled by the government merely, for this, the people have to play their role in this regard.

He was addressing a one-day National Workshop in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority and Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences here at BUITEMS on "Coastal Hazards, Local Needs, Gap Analysis and Recommended National Preparedness and Response".

Paracha said even in developed countries, climatic disasters keep coming, which they continue to fight with national unity and with their expert strategies.

He said, "Our new generation should also master the knowledge of these climate changes to help reduce the proportion of losses in the country from these natural disasters." He said the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority had informed the government on June 6 about the cyclone, due to which the government had taken timely precautionary measures to cope with the cyclone.

Professors and researchers of relevant fields from the universities of Balochistan, NDMA, PDMA experts, Muhammad Aslam Meteorologist P&D, Dr Alauddin Kakar, Director Balochistan Coastal Development Authority, Ali Ahmad Baloch, Chief of Planning and Development Department, Murtaza Kalwar, Director EPA and a large number of students participated in the workshop.

The experts discussed issues related to natural coastal disasters, including problems arising from hurricanes, heatwaves and droughts, coastal erosion, seawater damage, tsunami risks, and natural disasters.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor of BUITEMS, Dr. Nazir Ahmed said that climate change was a big challenge that could be resolved with national spirit.

Earlier, Capacity Building Specialist NDMA Waseem Ahmed briefed the participants about the aims and objectives of the workshop.