UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop Held To Discuss Major Environmental Activities, Future Course Of Action

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:11 PM

Workshop held to discuss major environmental activities, future course of action

A workshop titled "Unfolding Environmental Activities & Determining Need for Future Course of Action" was organized by the Federal Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) along with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under their Generating Global Environmental Benefits (GGEB) initiative

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020) :A workshop titled "Unfolding Environmental Activities & Determining Need for Future Course of Action" was organized by the Federal Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) along with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under their Generating Global Environmental Benefits (GGEB) initiative.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the objective of this workshop was to inform participants with major environmental activities, identify areas of improvement, and determine the future course of action for the country.

Country Coordinator of UNDP-Pakistan Dr. Janjua formally opened the workshop and in his key address presented the brief overview of the UN and government of Pakistan's initiatives related to environment.

He said the GGEB programme was aimed to establish an integrated and robust Environmental Information Management System (EIMS) for Pakistan.

In this regard, capacity building of relevant stakeholders is pertinently important, and this remains one of the key targets of GGEB project.

The establishment of EIMS is pertinently important to fill data and information gaps. The environmental information management (EIM) is pertinently important for sustainable development, he told the participants of workshop and added that the countries around the globe have established their EIM systems.

The hard reality remains that Pakistan, to date, does not have any integrated EIM system.

Director General Environment, Ministry of Climate Change Irfan Tariq appreciated the efforts of UNDP for organizing workshop on an important topic and remarked that the establishment of EIMS was vital for the environmental sustainability of Pakistan.

The remarks session was followed with a detailed talk by K.M Zubair, Expert (Environment, Energy, Legal) titled "Unfolding Environmental Activities & Determining Need for Future Course of Action".

The Stakeholders/Participants from different departments and organizations unanimously stressed on the need of robust environmental information management system for Pakistan and the role that development programmes like GGEB, through UNDP assistance, can play.

It was unanimously agreed that reforms in environmental planning is requisite in Pakistan to ensure sustainable development and all government departments, stakeholders should play their role in a coordinated manner for addressing key issues and safeguarding environment of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Undp All From Government

Recent Stories

Banning electronic media can’t silence anyone, s ..

4 minutes ago

OPPO Set to Debut the sleekest smartphone, OPPO F1 ..

8 minutes ago

MoF participates in high-level G20 virtual forum, ..

11 minutes ago

KPT shipping movements report

18 seconds ago

Chairman, cabinet members of PFMA's KP chapter tak ..

20 seconds ago

Abducted woman gang-raped in Nankana village

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.