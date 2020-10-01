Workshop held to discuss major environmental activities, future course of action

A workshop titled "Unfolding Environmental Activities & Determining Need for Future Course of Action" was organized by the Federal Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) along with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under their Generating Global Environmental Benefits (GGEB) initiative

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020) :A workshop titled "Unfolding Environmental Activities & Determining Need for Future Course of Action" was organized by the Federal Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) along with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under their Generating Global Environmental Benefits (GGEB) initiative.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the objective of this workshop was to inform participants with major environmental activities, identify areas of improvement, and determine the future course of action for the country.

Country Coordinator of UNDP-Pakistan Dr. Janjua formally opened the workshop and in his key address presented the brief overview of the UN and government of Pakistan's initiatives related to environment.

He said the GGEB programme was aimed to establish an integrated and robust Environmental Information Management System (EIMS) for Pakistan.

In this regard, capacity building of relevant stakeholders is pertinently important, and this remains one of the key targets of GGEB project.

The establishment of EIMS is pertinently important to fill data and information gaps. The environmental information management (EIM) is pertinently important for sustainable development, he told the participants of workshop and added that the countries around the globe have established their EIM systems.

The hard reality remains that Pakistan, to date, does not have any integrated EIM system.

Director General Environment, Ministry of Climate Change Irfan Tariq appreciated the efforts of UNDP for organizing workshop on an important topic and remarked that the establishment of EIMS was vital for the environmental sustainability of Pakistan.

The remarks session was followed with a detailed talk by K.M Zubair, Expert (Environment, Energy, Legal) titled "Unfolding Environmental Activities & Determining Need for Future Course of Action".

The Stakeholders/Participants from different departments and organizations unanimously stressed on the need of robust environmental information management system for Pakistan and the role that development programmes like GGEB, through UNDP assistance, can play.

It was unanimously agreed that reforms in environmental planning is requisite in Pakistan to ensure sustainable development and all government departments, stakeholders should play their role in a coordinated manner for addressing key issues and safeguarding environment of Pakistan.