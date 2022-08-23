UrduPoint.com

Workshop Held To Educate Students On Traffic Rules

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Workshop held to educate students on traffic rules

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on Tuesday held a day-long workshop to educate general public especially students about traffic rules and road-safety measures.

The workshop was organized here on special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad.

CTP aimed at creating awareness among younger generation about traffic rules and safety measures required to prevent increasing number of road accidents. CTP's education Wing Inspector delivered a lecture on traffic rules and stressed upon the participants to follow best practices to bring down the accidents ratio.

He urged the students to use overhead bridges while crossing road and if there is no bridge they should cross the road carefully.

He said that it was collective responsibility of the society to follow the traffic laws.

