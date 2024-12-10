Open Menu

Workshop Held To Enhance Police Officers' Skills, Improve Communication

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 11:37 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) UNICEF and the Child Protection Unit in Larkana organized a two-day training workshop for police officers at a local hotel on Tuesday.

The workshop aimed to enhance the officers' skills and improve communication between the police and the child protection unit, ultimately leading to better handling of child protection cases.

Trainers from the Child Protection Unit, including Hasan Hameed Sheikh, Rizwana, Mallah Jabeen, and Tayyab Korejo, a Larkana Child Protection Unit officer, trained 43 male and female police officers from Larkana district and beyond.

The workshop covered essential topics such as child protection, case management, and referral systems.

SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso participated in the workshop and distributed certificates to the officers. He emphasized that this training would significantly improve police officers' handling of sensitive child protection issues, ultimately strengthening the child protection response.

