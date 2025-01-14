Workshop held to ensure rights for marginalized segments of society

The workshop to sensitize the officers of the provincial Local Government, Social Welfare, Women Development, Minority Affairs, Labour and Police departments in Hyderabad division about rights of marginalised communities concluded here on Tuesday

The two-day activity was organized by the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) at Darbar Hall of the Commissioner office.

Speaking on the occasion Chairperson SHRC Iqbal Ahmed Detho dwelt at length over the critical legal protections, including the Sindh Hindu Marriage Act (2016, Amended 2018), the Sindh Local Government Act (2013), and other significant legislations.

He shed light on the practical challenges, such as the registration of pundits under the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system, and emphasized on the need for appointing district focal persons to ensure free marriage and birth registrations of Hindus as mandated by the provincial government.

Detho highlighted the importance of marriage registration in securing marital and divorce rights for minority women and reaffirmed constitutional guarantees which were given under Articles 20 and 21 of the constitution in addition to international obligations to protect religious freedoms.

The Chairperson emphasized on the need to enforce the Minimum Wages Act, 2015, with strict implementation.

The SHRC's Sarfaraz Ahmed advocated for a multi-stakeholder approach involving District Criminal Justice Coordination Committees, District Legal Empowerment Committees, and District Interfaith Harmony Committees.

The trainer Kashif Siddiqi conducted a session on anti-discrimination laws and the role of District Peace Committees in fostering social cohesion.

The SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar commended the participants’ dedication and underscored the shared responsibility of government, law enforcement and civil society in promoting inclusivity and protection of minority rights.

Meanwhile, the training briefed the participants about Sindh Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities Act, 2013, Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2013, Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013, and Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

The critical issues of forced conversions, blasphemy allegations, hate speech and attacks on places of worship, were also discussed with the recommendations for strengthening the implementation of these laws through interdepartmental collaboration.

Participants engaged in group activities to identify district-specific challenges and proposed localized solutions for enhancing protections for minorities.

The workshop concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony.

Bhitai Social Watch and Advocacy (BSWA) collaborated with the SHRC to arrange the training.