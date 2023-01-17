QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Balochistan and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday organized a one-day workshop here to discuss the role of social media in eradicating disinformation regarding anti-polio campaigns in Pakistan.

Social media activists, journalists and experts in the workshop discussed the vital role of social media in preventing false information regarding the polio vaccine and anti-polio drives in the country.

Addressing the workshop, Coordinator Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Syed Zahid Shah emphasised the role of social media to counter the disinformation regarding anti-polio vaccine and campaigns.

"Social media has become a speedy tool to spread information and news worldwide. We need to sensitise citizens regarding verification of news and rumors circulating on social media," he underlined.

He said ironically, there were many negative hearsays and dis-information regarding the polio vaccine in Pakistan which has been discouraging efforts to eradicate the polio virus from Pakistan.

"The journalist community running social media pages should come forward to curb negative propaganda against polio vaccine," Shah urged.

Senior Journalist Saleem Shahid said despite decade-long efforts to eradicate the polio virus from the country, the virus still threatens the children, adding, dozens of polio workers and law enforcement personnel have sacrificed their lives in attacks against polio teams.

"There are hundreds of print and electronic media outlets operating across Pakistan, but social media platform would be an impactful source to counter false information regarding anti-polio drives," Shahid added.

Former President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Shahzada Zulfiqar urged the youth to avoid becoming part of misinformation related to polio vaccine.

"Now the journalist community, particularly the youth running social media groups have to play an active role to inform the masses regarding the importance of anti-polio drops," he said.

Recently, the Balochistan Government kicked off a seven-day anti-polio drive to administer anti-polio drops to the 2.5 million children under the age of five.