Workshop held to improve investigative capabilities of police

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :To improve standard of investigation process, the district police here Tuesday arranged a daylong workshop at Police Lines Dagar.

The workshop was held on the directives of District Police Officer Buner Sohail Khalid which attended by all SDPOs, District Public Prosecutor, all SHOs, all In-charges Investigation and other police officers.

SP Investigation Abdur Rasheed Khan Marwat briefed the participants regarding problems and complications witnessed during investigations' procedures.

Highlighting the objectives of the workshop, he said that holding of such event was aimed to improve investigation process and train police officers to prepare strong prosecution case against criminals.