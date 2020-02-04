UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop Held To Improve Investigative Capabilities Of Police

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:11 PM

Workshop held to improve investigative capabilities of police

To improve standard of investigation process, the district police here Tuesday arranged a daylong workshop at Police Lines Dagar

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :To improve standard of investigation process, the district police here Tuesday arranged a daylong workshop at Police Lines Dagar.

The workshop was held on the directives of District Police Officer Buner Sohail Khalid which attended by all SDPOs, District Public Prosecutor, all SHOs, all In-charges Investigation and other police officers.

SP Investigation Abdur Rasheed Khan Marwat briefed the participants regarding problems and complications witnessed during investigations' procedures.

Highlighting the objectives of the workshop, he said that holding of such event was aimed to improve investigation process and train police officers to prepare strong prosecution case against criminals.

Related Topics

Police Buner Criminals Event All

Recent Stories

India beat Pakistan to book ICC U19 Cricket World ..

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

31 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

46 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

46 minutes ago

Pakistan-South Africa have great potential for mut ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.