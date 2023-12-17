Workshop held to review GLOF-II Project progress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), in collaboration with the GLOF-II Project, organized a one-day provincial-level stakeholders' communication and coordination workshop aiming to deliberate on the strides achieved under the GLOF-II project in 2023.

The workshop served as a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, bringing together representatives from various government and non-governmental organizations. Speaking at the event, Director-General Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) Safdar Khan highlighted the global significance of Pakistan being ranked fifth among countries most affected by climate change. The impact of climate change has led to natural disasters causing significant losses of human life, property, and infrastructure.

Gilgit-Baltistan, with its geographical sensitivity, faces challenges such as glacier melting, the risk of glacial lake outburst floods, and other sorts of disasters.

He said that in the current era of technology, science provides early awareness of the effects of climate change on human life, livelihoods, and the natural environment.

However, failure to adopt timely precautionary measures by relevant authorities and the public can result in devastating consequences. Hence, he emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between government and non-governmental organizations to effectively address the challenges posed by climate change.

Deputy Director of GBDMA, Zahiruddin Babar, shed light on the projects and objectives achieved under the collaboration between the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority and the Glacial Two Project in various valleys.