Workshop held to take up legislative reforms issues with policy makers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :A two-day training workshop was held here Tuesday under Citizen's voice project "Strengthening Legislative Governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa " by United Rural Development Organization (URDO) with the objective to build and strengthen the capacity of newly formed citizen group Provincial Governance Support Group (PGSG) to take up legislative reforms issues and advocate for it with policy makers.

The PGSG comprised of concern citizen, of trade union, labour, union, women, religious minorities, PWDs, local government elected representatives, lawyers, teachers, women entrepreneurs, youth, health department, media, CSOs, community members and home-based workers.

To engage the civil society organizations including professional associations, target populations of traditionally disenfranchised citizens including youth, women, transgendered individuals, persons with disabilities and religious minorities.

Among the said stakeholders, a PGSG has been formed who will take up the issues related to legislative governance and advocate for it with policy makers, civil society, media, academia and provincial administration The group will be responsible for participating and spearheading the policy advocacy imitative with respect to legislative reforms.

The group will also coordinate with regional and district governance support groups for mustering electoral demands from local level for further strengthening of advocacy agendas.

The PGSG will take up the issues related to legislative reforms and advocate for it with policy makers and provincial administration.

The group was oriented on proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Model Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business which seek to optimize transparency, representation, responsiveness, participation and oversight.

