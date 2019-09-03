UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop Held To Take Up Legislative Reforms Issues With Policy Makers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:00 PM

Workshop held to take up legislative reforms issues with policy makers

A two-day training workshop was held here Tuesday under Citizen's voice project "Strengthening Legislative Governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" by United Rural Development Organization (URDO) with the objective to build and strengthen the capacity of newly formed citizen group Provincial Governance Support Group (PGSG) to take up legislative reforms issues and advocate for it with policy makers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :A two-day training workshop was held here Tuesday under Citizen's voice project "Strengthening Legislative Governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" by United Rural Development Organization (URDO) with the objective to build and strengthen the capacity of newly formed citizen group Provincial Governance Support Group (PGSG) to take up legislative reforms issues and advocate for it with policy makers.

The PGSG comprised of concern citizen, of trade union, labour, union, women, religious minorities, PWDs, local government elected representatives, lawyers, teachers, women entrepreneurs, youth, health department, media, CSOs, community members and home-based workers.

To engage the civil society organizations including professional associations, target populations of traditionally disenfranchised citizens including youth, women, transgendered individuals, persons with disabilities and religious minorities.

Among the said stakeholders, a PGSG has been formed who will take up the issues related to legislative governance and advocate for it with policy makers, civil society, media, academia and provincial administration The group will be responsible for participating and spearheading the policy advocacy imitative with respect to legislative reforms.

The group will also coordinate with regional and district governance support groups for mustering electoral demands from local level for further strengthening of advocacy agendas.

The PGSG will take up the issues related to legislative reforms and advocate for it with policy makers and provincial administration.

The group was oriented on proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Model Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business which seek to optimize transparency, representation, responsiveness, participation and oversight.

The purpose of the training workshop was to orient the PGSG member on on proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Model Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business which seek to optimize transparency, representation, responsiveness, participation and oversight.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Civil Society Lawyers Women Media From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

47 minutes ago

Emaar Properties hires banks to arrange potential ..

1 hour ago

National Election Committee approves final candida ..

1 hour ago

Paris court hands ex-Thai airline CEO 4-year term ..

1 minute ago

Facilities at M-1 Motorway to be improved: Ministe ..

1 minute ago

Chief Commissioner Islamabad visits Vegetables Mar ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.