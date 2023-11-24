Open Menu

Workshop In Domains Of Astronomy And Astrophysics On November, 28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Workshop in domains of Astronomy and Astrophysics on November, 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Space and Astrophysics Research Lab (SARL) of National Center of GIS and Space Applications, Institute of Space Technology (IST) has planned to organize a one-day workshop in the domain of Astronomy and Astrophysics

on Tuesday. 

The workshop titled “General Relativity, Cosmology, Astrophysics and Particle Physics” will be held at IST.

The experts including Dr. Asghar Qadir from Pakistan academy of Sciences (General Relativity), Dr.

Azad Akhter Siddiqui from National University of Science and Technology (General Relativity), Dr. Mansoor Ur Rehman from Quaid-i-Azam University (Cosmology), Dr. Muhammad Jamil Aslam from Quaid-i-Azam University (Particle Physics), Dr. Muhammad Rehman from COMSATS (Particle Physics) and Dr. Noraiz Tahir from Italy (Astrophysics) will be resource persons of the workshop.

The intended participants can register through the web link https://rb.gy/dfufd4 till November 26.

