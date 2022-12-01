UrduPoint.com

Workshop of Sericulture farmers concludes

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 01 (APP)::A day-long capacity building awareness workshop of Sericulture farmers concluded here on Thursday.

The concluding event was followed by the series of the 3-days training workshop in different parts of AJK in which at least 1500 existing and intending Sericulture farmers participated.

Talking to APP on this occasion, Syed Ali Asghar Shah Director AJK State Sericulture Department said, "The awareness workshops at divisional level of Azad Jammu & Kashmir have been hosted by the Department of Sericulture at Pounch, Mirpur and Muzaffarabad Divisional headquarters".

Working in a very systematic way second round was completed in collaboration with the universities of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (Poonch, Kotli and Muzaffarabad, respectively).

The 6th one day workshop on Sericulture was organized with special collaboration of Director, Offices of Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (ORIC) and Department of Zoology University of AJ&K Muzaffarabad at the University's Chehla Bandi Campus.

Speakers, including senior professors of the University of AJ&K Muzaffarabad, University of Poonch and GC University Lahore, delivered very comprehensive and useful lectures emphasizing maximum promotion of Sericulture sector.

Experts including Entomologist of the Sericulture department, Dr Saiqa Andleeb, the Assistant Professor Department of Zoology University of AJK read their presentations on "Sericulture Prominence: Natural Products, Development and Sustainable Applications".

Dr Shoukat Ali, Associate Professor from GC University Lahore shared his comprehensive and advanced knowledge on "Silk Sericin: A Versatile Natural Antimicrobial Agent and Anti-Aging Agent".

Dr Umer Ayyaz Aslam Shaikh from University of Poonch made a detailed presentation on "Pest Diseases of Silkworms" at the occasion, which was very important for successful silkworm rearing at Departmental as well as farmers level.

Dr Abdul Raouf, the Associate Professor Department of Zoology University of AJK Muzaffarabad delivered his very important lecture on "Potential Scope of Sericulture in Sustainability of HEI's in AJ&K"Sericulture is an Art as well as Science deals with mulberry, mulberry cultivation, Silkworms, Silkworm Rearing and allied products.

