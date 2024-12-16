Workshop on accidental deaths at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The ratio of accidental deaths and physical disabilities can be minimized by implementing traffic rules and adopting safety measures during construction work. Similarly, if motorcycle riders ensure 100% use of helmets then tragic incidents of head injuries will also be reduced overwhelmingly.

These views were expressed by Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar while addressing participants in the Advanced Trauma Life Support Workshop which was organized by the HoD General Surgery Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal here on Monday.

In the training workshop, medical experts gave awareness lectures to young doctors in the light of their experience. On this occasion, Prof. Arshad Cheema, Prof. Moeed Iqbal Qureshi, Prof. M. Shoaib Nabi, Prof. Farid Ahmed Khan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hanif, Prof. Dr. Haroon Javed, Dr. Farooq Rana also spoke while young doctors, nurses and others were also present.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that saving human life is the mission of the medical profession and the high number of cases of head injuries and fractures of body parts are due to carelessness in traffic and negligence of parents.

Medical experts gave detailed lectures to young doctors on surgery, new techniques of operation and modern technology used in the medical world.

They said that in case of an accident, medical aid must be provided to the injured as soon as possible which increases the chances of saving their lives. They said that it is also the responsibility of the citizens to take the injured to the hospital in time so that timely treatment can be started.

Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof. Asif Bashir and Prof. Khalid Mehmood said that in some cases, the injured do not suffer much injury, however, due to a lot of bleeding from a single injury, the injured person loses life. They added that it is important that the injured in accidents be taken to hospital without delay and the doctors, while fulfilling their professional responsibilities, immediately treat the seriously injured so that their lives can be saved.

Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal and others said that to prevent head injury incidents, it is necessary that motorcyclists use helmets for their safety so that their lives can be saved. They said that if traffic rules and safety standards are ensured in construction work, the workload on neurosurgery, orthopedics, burn unit and general surgery will be minimized and the mortality rate in accidents will also decrease. A question and answer session was also held at the end of the workshop.