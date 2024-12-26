Workshop On "AJK And Pakistan: Intertwined Fate And Shared Challenges" Held
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 07:23 PM
Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in collaboration with Youth Forum for Kashmir organised a one-day workshop titled "AJK and Pakistan; Intertwined Fate and Shared Challenges" on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in collaboration with Youth Forum for Kashmir organised a one-day workshop titled "AJK and Pakistan; Intertwined Fate and Shared Challenges" on Thursday.
This significant event brought together students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), including representatives from the University of Kotli, Rawalakot and the University of Poonch who travelled to participate in the event.
The workshop aimed to provide a platform for understanding the perspectives of the younger generation from AJK. Through three dedicated sessions, participants engaged in discussions on various topics, ranging from the history of Jammu and Kashmir to the complexities of the current geopolitical world order.
These deliberations sought to equip the youth with a deeper understanding of critical issues, reflecting their vital role in shaping the region’s future.
During the inaugural session, Ambassador Masood Khan, former President AJK said that “Pakistan has always stood for the preservation of ‘Kashmiriyat’ and the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” and “this workshop underscores our commitment to foster a dialogue that empowers the youth and strengthens their connection to their heritage.
”
Speaking on occasion, Mishal Hussein Malik, a champion of Kashmir’s struggle for liberation and wife of Senior Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik urged the youth to use the latest technological tools like social media platforms to highlight the sacrifices of innocent Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination.
She also stressed organising local training programmes, media campaigns, cultural festivals, and civil society engagement to support the robust struggle of the oppressed Kashmiris.
Malik urged the youth of Pakistan and AJK to speed up their struggle and stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, who have been suffering under Indian occupation for decades.
The event served as a testament to Pakistan’s dedication to supporting the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir while reinforcing the shared cultural and historical bonds that united the two regions.
Recent Stories
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch grand operation against land mafia
Workshop on "AJK and Pakistan: Intertwined Fate and Shared Challenges" held
Ramesh Arora inaugurates Christmas fair at St. Patrick Church
Solar street lights installed in Matiari under RDD scheme
President Asif Ali Zardari arrives Sukkur on 3-day visit
Asia stocks up as 'Santa Rally' persists
UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister of National Security
493 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
ICCI focuses on strengthing Industry-academia linkages: Abdul Rehman Siddiqu ..
LESCO collects Rs. 9.3m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours
LESCO resolves 1,006 complaints last day
Providing facilities to prisoners a top priority: Humayun Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch grand operation against land mafia2 minutes ago
-
Workshop on "AJK and Pakistan: Intertwined Fate and Shared Challenges" held2 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora inaugurates Christmas fair at St. Patrick Church2 minutes ago
-
Solar street lights installed in Matiari under RDD scheme2 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari arrives Sukkur on 3-day visit2 minutes ago
-
493 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours59 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs. 9.3m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours59 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,006 complaints last day59 minutes ago
-
Providing facilities to prisoners a top priority: Humayun Khan59 minutes ago
-
Pakistan only country with 3 branches of Pak-Turk Culture Center; says Dr Halil Toker59 minutes ago
-
Current govt diverted economic collapse, admits Imran Khan1 hour ago
-
Speakers highlight religious tolerance as key to peaceful society1 hour ago