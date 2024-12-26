Open Menu

Workshop On "AJK And Pakistan: Intertwined Fate And Shared Challenges" Held

December 26, 2024

Workshop on "AJK and Pakistan: Intertwined Fate and Shared Challenges" held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in collaboration with Youth Forum for Kashmir organised a one-day workshop titled "AJK and Pakistan; Intertwined Fate and Shared Challenges" on Thursday.

This significant event brought together students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), including representatives from the University of Kotli, Rawalakot and the University of Poonch who travelled to participate in the event.

The workshop aimed to provide a platform for understanding the perspectives of the younger generation from AJK. Through three dedicated sessions, participants engaged in discussions on various topics, ranging from the history of Jammu and Kashmir to the complexities of the current geopolitical world order.

These deliberations sought to equip the youth with a deeper understanding of critical issues, reflecting their vital role in shaping the region’s future.

During the inaugural session, Ambassador Masood Khan, former President AJK said that “Pakistan has always stood for the preservation of ‘Kashmiriyat’ and the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” and “this workshop underscores our commitment to foster a dialogue that empowers the youth and strengthens their connection to their heritage.

Speaking on occasion, Mishal Hussein Malik, a champion of Kashmir’s struggle for liberation and wife of Senior Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik urged the youth to use the latest technological tools like social media platforms to highlight the sacrifices of innocent Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination.

She also stressed organising local training programmes, media campaigns, cultural festivals, and civil society engagement to support the robust struggle of the oppressed Kashmiris.

Malik urged the youth of Pakistan and AJK to speed up their struggle and stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, who have been suffering under Indian occupation for decades.

The event served as a testament to Pakistan’s dedication to supporting the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir while reinforcing the shared cultural and historical bonds that united the two regions.

