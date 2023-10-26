Open Menu

Workshop On Artificial Insemination In Goats Stresses Use Of Technology To Improve Production

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar (AUP) and Chief guest of a one-day training workshop on “artificial insemination in Goats” Prof Dr Jehan Bakht has stressed the need for introducing and using new technology in reproduction including artificial insemination to improve milk and mutton production of goat in the country.

Addressing the workshop, he said that the population of goats was over eighty million in Pakistan carrying more than thirty-three different breeds with superior characteristics, adding that the need of the day was to improve the conception by adopting the standardized techniques which could boost the national economy by improving goat dairy products.

He emphasized the faculty of AUP to work on advanced research for the benefit of the farmer besides the development of the country.

The workshop was conducted at the College of Veterinary Sciences, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, UAP here. This one-day event was conducted in collaboration with the Society of Theriogenology and Reproductive Medicine (SFTRM).

Different aspects of implementing new technology in goat production were highlighted in various speeches by experts in the field. This workshop was not restricted to talks on the production, but every aspect and possibility was practically demonstrated.

Dr. Zia ur Rehmanl was the chief organizer and training coordinator of the workshop. Dr. Humayun Khan, Dr. Ihsanullah, and Dr Zahid Naseer (resource person) demonstrated practical skills in various aspects of goat reproduction to participants at the University Dairy Farm.

They also explained the application of modern insemination techniques. The participants took part in the practical of semen cryopreservation and the development of semen extenders.

The training was participated by veterinary officers and veterinary professionals from various districts who were routinely involved with small ruminants’ artificial insemination practices.

At the end of the training, shields and certificates were distributed by Professor Dr. Jehan Bakht, Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Peshawar, among the successful candidates.

