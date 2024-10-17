Workshop On 'Audio Journalism' At Sargodha University
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Department of Mass Communication and Media Studies at the University of Sargodha organised a workshop on 'Audio Journalism' on Thursday, highlighting the crucial role of voice in various media sectors.
Radio Pakistan's senior producer, Hafiz Naveed Aslam, shed light on the increasing significance of audio in visual journalism, documentaries, and the entertainment industry.
He emphasised that regardless of the medium, whether visual or auditory, the importance of words, their correct pronunciation, and delivery through voice cannot be overlooked. "Music is a powerful medium with billions of listeners worldwide," he said, further explaining that the music industry is entirely based on voice, pitch, and acoustics.
Renowned film, television, and radio artist, Inaam Khan, a proud alumnus of Government College Sargodha, interacted with the students and stressed the importance of voice in modern media.
He reminisced about a time when directors, producers, and writers paid significant attention to the etymology and correct pronunciation of words, which has somewhat diminished in today's fast-paced media environment.
Dr Mudassir Hussain Shah, chairman of the Department of Mass Communication and Media Studies, thanked the university vice chancellor for providing ample resources for practical training of students. He mentioned the university's student-run radio station FM 98.2 and the soon-to-be-launched UoS tv project, which will offer students more practical learning opportunities.
He stated, "Our university is committed to creating business opportunities for students in the media field."
The workshop was hosted by adjunct faculty member Agha Rizwan Ali.
