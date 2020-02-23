UrduPoint.com
Workshop On Awareness About Importance Of Tree Plantation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 01:20 PM

Workshop on awareness about importance of tree plantation

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::A workshop in connection with the tree plantation campaign held to give awareness to the farmers about the importance of tree plantation in Adenzai and Chakdhara Tehsils, Dir Lower on Sunday.

Municipal Officer of the Tehsil Adenzai Shakil Hayat, SDF and Abdul Wahid Baudhikari, participated in the awareness workshop as part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's billion tree program.

Shakil Hayat thanked all those farmers and people from different walk of live who attended and urged upon them to take on board the youth in the plantation campaign. He said they have planted thousands of plants under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's billion tree program in all across Dir Upper including Tehsil Adenzai and Chakdhara.

He said that the farming campaign would continue till March 15. On this occasion, the farmers started a regular farming campaign by planting on Peshawar-Chitral Road.

