Workshop On ‘Bio Safety And Bio Security’ Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a one-day workshop on ‘Bio Safety and Bio Security’
in coordination with the Research Innovation and Commercialization on Friday.
The Pakistan Biological Safety Association and Dental Solution Sargodha was the co-partner
of the event.
The purpose of the workshop was to create an awareness regarding protective measures for
public and environment from germs, ideology and practical aspects of bio safety and bio security
and care of laboratory, and other health sectors.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qaisar Abbas participated as a chief guest.
He said that the workshop was a step towards professional skills and equipped with knowledge
for handling the biological data in a safer way.
Recent Stories
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Hydro Union urges govt the significant disparity in salaries5 seconds ago
-
Seven profiteers held23 seconds ago
-
Speeding truck rammed over multiple vehicles26 seconds ago
-
PM to visit China from June 4-8; will meet leadership, business community: FO30 seconds ago
-
Garrison Uni Lahore, Jamia Poonch collaborate for academic advancement10 minutes ago
-
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's problems. Khawaja Ra ..15 minutes ago
-
USKT organizes 'Entrepreneurship Gala'20 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with eight motorcycles1 hour ago
-
DC Sheikhupura cracks down on power pilferers1 hour ago
-
Power theft crackdown: Attock Administration takes action1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 331 kg drugs in five operations2 hours ago