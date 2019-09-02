Workshop On "Biosafety Awareness" Concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A three-day Workshop on "Biosafety Awareness" organized by the dean faculty of Natural Sciences,Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur and Pakistan Biological Safety Association (PBSA) in collaboration with Fogarty International Center, National Institute of Health, USA and Safer Behavior, USA was concluded here on Monday

Speaking to the participants of the workshop, Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Parveen Shah said such events, seminars and conferences provide a platform to local and national professionals to follow the rules, regulations and SOPs of Laboratory safety and provide security to save themselves and environment from negative and harmful effects of chemicals and micro organisms.

In this workshop the participants learnt about respiratory,zoonotic, enteric, blood borne diseases, all of you must have achieved a lot of knowledge and skills which will be helpful to expand professional and public awareness of biological safety through effective communication and provide opportunity for the continued and timely exchange of biosafety information to health professionals and the general public.

The VC said sever outbreak of disease, whether natural or artificial can affect not just public health, but also public safety and security.

Vice Chancellor said best practices for safety and security of laboratories is not only to protect from biological and chemical agents; accidental and intentional misuse but can also make aspects of handling them more efficiently.

Prof Dr Shamsul Arfin Qasmi, General Secretary, PBSA, Sindh Chapter and Dr Saima Saleem, Dr Aneeta Hotwani, Dr Muhammad Younis Laghari and others also spoke.

Speakers said that the purpose of this workshop was disseminating the knowledge about biosafety. It was scenario and practical based workshop having practical approach.

During the three days various sessions were arranged included that is specimen collection, specimen transport, laboratory activities, laboratory waste management, spill cleaning and others.

The facilitators briefed about fire eruption, gas leakages,radiation, maintenance of equipments, emergency kit, reporting of emergency, contamination prevention, best management segregation, and documentation.