Workshop On Birth Registration Held At Turbat University

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Workshop on birth registration held at Turbat University

Vice Chancellor of the University of Turbat (UoT), Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad said on Wednesday that it was very important to enhance coordination of NGOs and local government with universities and academia in order to achieve the objectives of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the time frame

He expressed these views while addressing a workshop on "District-level Policy Dialogue on Legal Identity for All including Birth Registration" which was conducted under the auspices of the Department of Sociology, UoT in collaboration with Local Empowerment, Advocacy, and Development (LEAD) for SDGs.

He emphasized that it was very important to create awareness among the people, especially in rural areas, regarding birth registration.

He suggested that it would be useful to create awareness through short videos in local languages in the rural areas of the province.

Dean, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor extended his gratitude to the guests and participants for their presence in the workshop and discussion on such an important issue.

He said that such workshops indicated the positive attitude of people regarding birth registration.

He also urged the role of academia in decision-making, mobilization, and linking society with institutions.

Consultant of LEAD, Sajjad Imran endorsed the suggestions of the Vice Chancellor for establishing partnerships with universities, academia, and other stakeholders to achieve the targeted goals of SDGs because academia assists in policy formation through research.

He also highlighted the importance of SDGs and the way forward.

The faculty and students of the Sociology Department, and people from the local government of Turbat, civil society, and NGOs participated in the workshop.

Dr. Mohammad Yaseen, Chairperson of the Department of Sociology highlighted challenges and issues regarding birth registration, including registration fees, lack of awareness, and complex procedures of documentation.

