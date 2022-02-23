Workshop on capacity building of new faculty members concludes at PMAS-AAUR

UrduPoint.com

February 23, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A three-day training workshop on capacity building of newly inducted faculty members concluded here on Wednesday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The workshop was organized by the University's Faculty of Social Sciences with an aim to enhance the knowledge, skills, and professionalism of the newly appointed faculty members for their professional excellence.

During the three-day training, experts in the relevant fields were invited to conduct the courses on different topics including use of innovative technology, new research methodology, E-learning, administrative and leadership skills, educational management, as well as socio-culturally-linguistically-specific topics and online education.

On the advice of the Vice Chancellor, a special session was also held on the university governance system, policies, rules & regulations, and working procedures of different directorates.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman appreciated efforts of the organizers and believed that without human-resource development, the target of quality education could not be achieved.

He said that the training workshop was designed to encourage and motivate the participants to further improve their skills.

The VC hoped that the training workshop would be helpful in increasing research productivity of the University's faculty and develop the PMAS-AAUR as a research-based educational institution.

Dr. Khalid Saifullah, Director ORIC, in his session, explained the imperatives of research, innovation and commercialization. He also highlighted various opportunities of research projects, research awards and ways of publications.

Dr. Allah Bakhsh, Director, Geo-Informatics thoroughly explained the Outcome Based Education (OBE). New faculty took special interest in this session as most of the ideas were new for them.

Dr. Muhammad Azam Khan, Director, Advanced Studies presented the rules and regulations related to postgraduate students synopsis and thesis. A lot of interesting questions were also raised for clarification of some rules.

Dr. Abdul Saboor during two interactive sessions delivered the soft ideas of education in philosophical ways. The faculty was motivated for doing hard, taking responsibility by observing honesty and integrity.

