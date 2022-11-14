Workshop on capacity building of regional universities held

The Directorate of Postgraduate Studies, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur in collaboration with United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) and department of Management Sciences, Isra University, Hyderabad organized a Workshop on Capacity Building of Regional Universities of Sindh at SALU on Monday Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto presided over the workshop

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Postgraduate Studies, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur in collaboration with United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) and department of Management Sciences, Isra University, Hyderabad organized a Workshop on Capacity Building of Regional Universities of Sindh at SALU on Monday Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto presided over the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said the workshop will equip the faculty members, research scholars and students regarding modern trends in research and development.

He said this is a milestone step taken by the sponsors as result capacity building of the Faculty members will be enhanced to disseminate the modern trends in research.

Dean, faculty of management sciences, education, Isra University, Hyderabad, Prof Dr Qamaruddin Mahar said we are organizing such types of workshops in seven different Universities of Sindh in order to extend knowledge, research, teaching methods, leadership courses as well as diversified range aimed at to uplift the allied sciences, he added.

Prof. Dr. Naveed Ahmed Shaikh said that this is the third workshop under the sponsorship of USEFP for capacity building of the Faculty Members, youth and students.

The main objectives of the workshop is to apprise the research scholars about the case studies, research methodology, interactive academic development as well.