Workshop On Career Counselling Held At Women University
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Women University Multan organized a workshop on "Career Counselling" for final-semester students of all programs.
According to the university spokesperson, the workshop’s chief guest was Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kulsoom Paracha. Addressing the participants, she emphasized that Pakistan’s education sector still lags behind many countries. She pointed out that most parents in Pakistan do not involve their children in career-related decisions, nor do they seek guidance on selecting the most suitable field for them. Instead, there is a prevailing mindset that every child must become a doctor, engineer, or an accountant, without assessing their aptitude or interest. As a result, many students choose professions based on external influences and later face dissatisfaction in their careers, she added.
She stressed the importance of making well-informed decisions regarding subject and career selection during the course of education.
She noted that many developed countries have structured career counselling systems with professional career advisors to guide students toward the best career paths based on their interests and skills. However, such a system is largely absent in Pakistan.
To bridge this gap, Women University Multan has initiated career counselling workshops to guide students in making informed career choices. The sessions have yielded positive results, helping students explore opportunities that align with their aspirations.
Saad Masood, the resource person for the workshop, provided insights on career growth, goal setting, and professional development. Students from various departments actively participated in the session.
The event was also attended by Dr. Malika Rani, Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell, and Deputy Director Mehr Sajid Pervaiz.
Recent Stories
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..
India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030
Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Auqaf Multan zone makes record recovery of Rs621.58m6 minutes ago
-
Workshop on career counselling held at Women University6 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Inter-University Women's Judo Championship commences at SAU Tandojam36 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab leads efforts to transform agriculture sector: Azma Bukhari46 minutes ago
-
Kite making unit unearthed56 minutes ago
-
Girl undergoes gender transformation surgery56 minutes ago
-
CJP visits SOS village, Peshawar56 minutes ago
-
CM Murad seeks report of fire incident caused of death of poet Akash Ansari56 minutes ago
-
Two held, over 2kg drugs recovered56 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road accidents56 minutes ago
-
Renowned Sindhi poet Akash Ansari die in house fire56 minutes ago
-
Signature campaign launched to declare Sindhi as national Language1 hour ago