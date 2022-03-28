Workshop on child health held at BVH

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :A training workshop for doctors and paramedics was held at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) Bahawalpur to highlight importance of child health.

The workshop was attended by Prof. Dr Naeem Zafar, Prof Dr Maaz, Child Specialist, Prof Dr Ameer Ahmad Malik, CEO Health, Dr Iqbal Makol, Child Specialist, Prof Dr Sheikh Muhammad Ameen, Dr Akhtar and others.

The workshop focused on health issues caused by violence against children. The doctors and health experts were urged to ensure standard treatment to the children who suffered torture and brought to hospital for treatment.

The participants of the workshop urged the stakeholders to ensure stern action against those found involved in violence against children.