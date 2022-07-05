UrduPoint.com

Workshop On Child Protection, Referral System Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Workshop on child protection, referral system concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Nine-day training on Child Protection Case Management and Referral System in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized by KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC) in collaboration with UNICEF concluded here on Tuesday.

The training was aimed to build capacity of participants on newly developed case management and referral system for prevention and response in cases of children at risk including abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Stakeholders including more than hundred representatives of government departments, civil society organizations and field staff of child protection were sensitized regarding case management and referral system in first phase of training.

In the second phase staff of KPCPWC and Zamung Kor that are directly involved in prevention, response and service delivery were comprehensively trained on case management for six days.

Ijaz Muhammad Khan, Chief Protection Officer said that KPCPWC has joined hands with UNICEF, UNHCR and other national and international organizations to further strengthen child protection system in KP.

The system would be implemented in whole province in which all relevant government departments especially judiciary, education, health, social welfare and other service delivery organizations involved in service delivery would be made part of referral network.

Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist said that UNICEF has been supporting Social Welfare Department and KPCPWC since 2011 technically and financially for welfare and protection of children in KP by establishing and strengthening of Child Protection Units in twelve districts of the province. Moreover, it has also supported the Commission in awareness raising, advocacy, lobbying and policy.

Currently UNICEF is working with provincial government on devising Child Protection Policy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and further enhancing case management system, he told.

In the end, certificates and awards were distributed among various notable child rights activists including Imran Takkar, Sohail Ahmad, Zafar Ali Khan, Tahir Khan, Savinder Kumar and Ijaz Muhammad Khan in recognition of their efforts for ensuring child protection in KP.

Imran Takkar, child Rights expert and one of the trainers said that capacity building and coordination among the key department and stakeholders is always significant component of a strengthen child protection system.

He said it is pertinent to create awareness among the masses to prevent children from all kind of abuse and exploitation.

Nasheeta Maryam Mohsin, Secretary Social Welfare told that Social Welfare Department is committed for provision of protective environment to children in the province and added that department in collaboration with KPCPWC and other stakeholders proposed a comprehensive package of amendments in existing current law to increase punishments for crimes against children.

The amendments have been passed by provincial assembly and would be notified in few days, he said.

In his concluding remarks, Anwar Zeb Khan Minister Social Welfare told that the provincial government envisions an effective and integrated system that can ensure that children who are vulnerable to or have experienced abuse should receive timely needed support.

KPCPWC and Social Welfare Department cannot provide all protection services to children in KP and added that each department has to play their role to protect children living in the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Provincial Assembly Civil Society All From Government UNHCR

Recent Stories

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

1 hour ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

2 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

3 hours ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

4 hours ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.