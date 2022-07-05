Workshop on child protection, referral system concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Nine-day training on Child Protection Case Management and Referral System in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized by KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC) in collaboration with UNICEF concluded here on Tuesday.

The training was aimed to build capacity of participants on newly developed case management and referral system for prevention and response in cases of children at risk including abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Stakeholders including more than hundred representatives of government departments, civil society organizations and field staff of child protection were sensitized regarding case management and referral system in first phase of training.

In the second phase staff of KPCPWC and Zamung Kor that are directly involved in prevention, response and service delivery were comprehensively trained on case management for six days.

Ijaz Muhammad Khan, Chief Protection Officer said that KPCPWC has joined hands with UNICEF, UNHCR and other national and international organizations to further strengthen child protection system in KP.

The system would be implemented in whole province in which all relevant government departments especially judiciary, education, health, social welfare and other service delivery organizations involved in service delivery would be made part of referral network.

Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist said that UNICEF has been supporting Social Welfare Department and KPCPWC since 2011 technically and financially for welfare and protection of children in KP by establishing and strengthening of Child Protection Units in twelve districts of the province. Moreover, it has also supported the Commission in awareness raising, advocacy, lobbying and policy.

Currently UNICEF is working with provincial government on devising Child Protection Policy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and further enhancing case management system, he told.

In the end, certificates and awards were distributed among various notable child rights activists including Imran Takkar, Sohail Ahmad, Zafar Ali Khan, Tahir Khan, Savinder Kumar and Ijaz Muhammad Khan in recognition of their efforts for ensuring child protection in KP.

Imran Takkar, child Rights expert and one of the trainers said that capacity building and coordination among the key department and stakeholders is always significant component of a strengthen child protection system.

He said it is pertinent to create awareness among the masses to prevent children from all kind of abuse and exploitation.

Nasheeta Maryam Mohsin, Secretary Social Welfare told that Social Welfare Department is committed for provision of protective environment to children in the province and added that department in collaboration with KPCPWC and other stakeholders proposed a comprehensive package of amendments in existing current law to increase punishments for crimes against children.

The amendments have been passed by provincial assembly and would be notified in few days, he said.

In his concluding remarks, Anwar Zeb Khan Minister Social Welfare told that the provincial government envisions an effective and integrated system that can ensure that children who are vulnerable to or have experienced abuse should receive timely needed support.

KPCPWC and Social Welfare Department cannot provide all protection services to children in KP and added that each department has to play their role to protect children living in the province.