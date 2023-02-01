UrduPoint.com

Workshop On China's Governance System

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Workshop on China's governance system

A daylong workshop on "Understanding China's Governance System and Development Model' will be held at the Al-Razi Hall, New Campus, Punjab University (PU), at 10 am on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A daylong workshop on "Understanding China's Governance System and Development Model' will be held at the Al-Razi Hall, New Campus, Punjab University (PU), at 10 am on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023.

The workshop is being arranged by the Punjab University (PU) Regional Integration Centre (RIC), in collaboration with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab China

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 147.1 million ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 147.1 million in 2022

37 seconds ago
 MD KWSB, Administrator East discuss problems relat ..

MD KWSB, Administrator East discuss problems related to water, sewerage issues

10 minutes ago
 KP CS, IGP visit Madrassa Mirbash Khel, condole ma ..

KP CS, IGP visit Madrassa Mirbash Khel, condole martyrdom of children

10 minutes ago
 Digital census to be completed in March, no genera ..

Digital census to be completed in March, no general polls before October 2023: F ..

4 minutes ago
 Corruption major stumbling block in socio-economic ..

Corruption major stumbling block in socio-economic development: National Account ..

10 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan restores membe ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan restores membership of two more MPs

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.