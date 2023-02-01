A daylong workshop on "Understanding China's Governance System and Development Model' will be held at the Al-Razi Hall, New Campus, Punjab University (PU), at 10 am on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

The workshop is being arranged by the Punjab University (PU) Regional Integration Centre (RIC), in collaboration with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, Islamabad.