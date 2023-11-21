Workshop on civil litigation held in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Communication and Works Department, Government of Punjab organized a training workshop on civil litigation here in Bahawalpur.

The workshop focused on bringing improvement in the knowledge and skills of officers of the Communication and Works Department about the laws and rules and civil litigation.

It was attended by officials of the Communication and Works Department.

Deputy Secretary, the Communication and Works Department, Syed Waseem Hassan while speaking at the workshop said that such workshops helped in bringing improvement in the performance of the officials as they were equipped with modern knowledge about laws and civil litigation through them.

He added that more workshops in this regard would also be held soon.