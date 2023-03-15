UrduPoint.com

WWF-Pakistan organized a workshop on Climate Change Education, Training, and Public Awareness at the Pakistan Engineering Congress office, here on Wednesday

The aim of the workshop was to bring forth the implementation status of the province's climate change-related awareness policies, plans, and programs, identifying gaps and devising targeted solutions. The interactive working group sessions with experts and participants culminated in the formulation of Punjab-specific critical pathways for the enhancement of education, training, and public awareness of climate change.

While opening the event, the Senior Director Footprint, WWF-Pakistan, Dr. Masood Arshad stated, "The process of the Third National Communication (TNC) is very important for Pakistan as it captures all the existing on-ground challenges and provides targeted recommendations." He further said, "WWF-Pakistan is working for the past 50 years in the area of nature conservation, and we aim to enhance levels of awareness, capacity building, and gender sensitisation on climate change under this TNC activity. Pakistan has been badly affected by climate change in recent years and only a joint effort from public and private stakeholders can improve the prevailing situation".

In the introductory presentation, Irfan Tariq (TNC Technical Expert) briefed the participants regarding the ongoing preparation for the TNC. Ahmed Rafay Alam (Vice President (Punjab), Pakistan Environmental Law Association) gave a comprehensive address on the current implementation efforts on education, training, and public awareness of Climate Change in Punjab. As a critical case study, Nazifa Butt from WWF-Pakistan shared the organization's vast experience in climate education, training, and awareness program development and dissemination. This one-day event was attended by members from relevant government bodies, NGOs/CBOs, academia, the corporate sector, and media personnel.

In his closing remarks the Director PR, Information Department Punjab, Hamid Javed Awan, stated, "Climate change is a very critical issue for Pakistan. With such diverse participation at the workshop today, and the outcomes that have been presented from the Working Group Session, I want to express my contentment on the fact that there is so much potential for partnerships between departments and organisations, we must all work together and create synergies so we have maximum outreach".

