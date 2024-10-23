Workshop On Clubfoot Treatment Concludes At Paraplegic Center Peshawar
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) conducted a two-day training workshop for staff of Clubfoot Center of Azad Kashmir aimed at equipping medical professionals with modern and effective skills for treating children affected by clubfoot.
Head of PCP, Dr. Syed Mohammad Ilyas gave away certificates to the outgoing participants during a simple but impressive ceremony here Wednesday and entrusted them with the important task of providing complete treatment and recovery facilities to children at the newly established clubfoot clinic there.
This clinic has been set up in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with MiracleFeet and Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD), with the goal of expanding this critical medical service across the country.
Senior physiotherapists and orthopedic surgeons from Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the workshop.
The training focused specifically on teaching the “Ponseti” method, a proven and effective technique for treating clubfoot. Clubfoot is a congenital condition that affects one or two out of every thousand live births, making this workshop crucial for addressing the chronic disorder.
This training workshop is part of a broader effort to ensure free access to clubfoot treatment across Pakistan.
The clubfoot clinic established in Muzaffarabad is located at the Helping Hand Rehabilitation Center, where treatment is provided entirely free of charge. The Primary objective of this clinic is to restore the health, mobility, and dignity of children suffering from clubfoot, thereby reducing the challenges faced by both the children and their families.
The workshop was led by senior physiotherapist Dr. Khakula Imtiaz and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Fahad Jamil, who provided hands-on training to the participants.
It is worth mentioning that the treatment of clubfoot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began in 2014 through a partnership between the Paraplegic Center Peshawar and the ICRC, which was later taken over by MiracleFeet USA. To date, more than 4,000 children have been treated free of charge at centers established in various cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and AJK under this program.
PCP provides high-quality, free physical rehabilitation services to individuals affected by spinal cord injuries in Pakistan.
About MiracleFeet USA: it is a global NGO dedicated to providing effective treatment for children with clubfoot, helping them lead healthy lives.
HHDR is also an international NGO focused on humanitarian aid and development projects, particularly in the healthcare sector in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dialogue on art held at Alhamra7 minutes ago
-
MPAs calls on CM; discuss public issues17 minutes ago
-
SBC, SHCBA welcome nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP17 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital; reviews medical facilities17 minutes ago
-
KP lawyers welcome appointment of new CJP Yahya Afridi17 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Qasuria17 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister reviews police strengthening initiatives17 minutes ago
-
Human trafficker convicted of imprisonment17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits under-construction hospital in Bahawalnagar17 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pays tribute to Dr Siddiqui17 minutes ago
-
Disqualification Reference: ECP grants PTI Senator Abro more time to submit reply27 minutes ago
-
Infant found dead27 minutes ago