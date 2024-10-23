Workshop on clubfoot treatment concludes at Paraplegic Center Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) conducted a two-day training workshop for staff of Clubfoot Center of Azad Kashmir aimed at equipping medical professionals with modern and effective skills for treating children affected by clubfoot.

Head of PCP, Dr. Syed Mohammad Ilyas gave away certificates to the outgoing participants during a simple but impressive ceremony here Wednesday and entrusted them with the important task of providing complete treatment and recovery facilities to children at the newly established clubfoot clinic there.

This clinic has been set up in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with MiracleFeet and Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD), with the goal of expanding this critical medical service across the country.

Senior physiotherapists and orthopedic surgeons from Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the workshop.

The training focused specifically on teaching the “Ponseti” method, a proven and effective technique for treating clubfoot. Clubfoot is a congenital condition that affects one or two out of every thousand live births, making this workshop crucial for addressing the chronic disorder.

This training workshop is part of a broader effort to ensure free access to clubfoot treatment across Pakistan.

The clubfoot clinic established in Muzaffarabad is located at the Helping Hand Rehabilitation Center, where treatment is provided entirely free of charge. The Primary objective of this clinic is to restore the health, mobility, and dignity of children suffering from clubfoot, thereby reducing the challenges faced by both the children and their families.

The workshop was led by senior physiotherapist Dr. Khakula Imtiaz and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Fahad Jamil, who provided hands-on training to the participants.

It is worth mentioning that the treatment of clubfoot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began in 2014 through a partnership between the Paraplegic Center Peshawar and the ICRC, which was later taken over by MiracleFeet USA. To date, more than 4,000 children have been treated free of charge at centers established in various cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and AJK under this program.

PCP provides high-quality, free physical rehabilitation services to individuals affected by spinal cord injuries in Pakistan.

About MiracleFeet USA: it is a global NGO dedicated to providing effective treatment for children with clubfoot, helping them lead healthy lives.

HHDR is also an international NGO focused on humanitarian aid and development projects, particularly in the healthcare sector in Pakistan.