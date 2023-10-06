Workshop on ‘Communication Skills for Better Performance’ held

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) As per the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Fawad a day-long training workshop on “Communication Skills for better performance” was arranged by the District Youth Office here on Friday.

The workshop was arranged in collaboration with District Administration Dir Lower, at Wisdom Public school & College Timergara. Kamran Khan, Principal Wisdom Public School Timergara welcomed the participants.

Dr. Nida Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Timergara was the guest speaker & chief guest of the seminar. She elaborated the topic and stated that good communication and presentation skills are essential to allow others and yourself to understand information more accurately and quickly.

In contrast, poor communication & presentation skills lead to frequent misunderstanding and frustration. She appreciated the efforts made by the District Youth Affairs Department Dir Lower and vowed that the district administration will continue its support for engagement of youth in such productive activities.

At the end of the session, Malak Shehzad Tariq District Youth Officer Dir Lower distributed shields & certificates among the guests and participants.