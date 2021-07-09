Workshop on cyber harassment against women concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A five-day training workshop on cyber harassment against women, organised by the Riphah International University (RIU), concluded at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), here on Friday.

LCWU Vice Chancellor Dr Bushra Mirza participated as chief guest in the concluding session, while RIU Assistant Professor Dr Sajjad conducted the session and imparted training to women, including female engineers, faculty members and students.

Dr Sajjad told the participants that the network access control (NAC) should be used on academic campuses and enterprises to control illegitimate users' access to the organisations' network.

He said that the objective of the initiative was to train women network engineers of Pakistan in network security with a view to empower them to avail the best job opportunities in the market, adding that this project was funded by European Union, Asi@connect and TEIN Corporation Centre to educate women in Pakistan about cyber harassment.

The trainer briefed the students in-depth about vulnerabilities in protocols and their exploitation to provide students with a better understanding of securing data on the internet from hackers.

The speaker said that cyber bullying or cyber harassment, which happens online with women and children, needed appropriate response, requiring different approaches to support the victims being bullied. They need to be educated about extending cooperation to the departments concerned to initiate legal action against the bully.

Pointing out the effects of cyber bullying, the trainer said that the act causes depression, isolation, illness, anger, low self-esteem and suicide tendencies among the victims, adding that it was recommended to block the bully, save the evidence, share the incident with trusted person and never reply the attackers.

LCWU Vice Chancellor Dr Bushra Mirza appreciated the efforts of the RIU, European Union and TIEN corporation centre to educate the female students, faculty members and other staff about cyber harassment.

She said that the use of internet had been increased during coronavirus pandemic, adding that students using the internet for their studies and other activities, should be educated about its demerits.