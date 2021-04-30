UrduPoint.com
Workshop On Data Analysis Held At Islamia University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:14 AM

Workshop on data analysis held at Islamia University

The Department of the English Linguistics Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a two-day live workshop on Advanced Data Analysis Techniques at the main auditorium of the university

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ):The Department of the English Linguistics Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a two-day live workshop on Advanced Data Analysis Techniques at the main auditorium of the university.

Dr Salman Bin Naeem from the Department of library and Information Sciences, Dr Muhammad Asif from Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan, Muhammad Yousuf Aziz of Department of Statistics, Islamia University of Bahawalpur were the resource persons.

In his inaugural address, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob highlighted the role of Al-Kindi in pioneering frequency analysis 1100 years ago.

He said that Muslim scientists have rendered outstanding services in science and the scientific progress in many fields is the result of their hard work and dedication.

Prof. Dr Moazzam Jamil, Registrar distributed certificates and shields among the participants and organizers in the closing ceremony. The event was also attended by Prof. Dr Sh. Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ijaz Latif, Chairman, Department of International Relations and Dr Umer Farooq, Chairman Department of Physiology.

