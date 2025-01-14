Workshop on data analysis tools usage in agriculture held

A one-day workshop on the use of data analysis tools in agriculture was organized at the Faculty of Agriculture, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A one-day workshop on the use of data analysis tools in agriculture was organized at the Faculty of Agriculture, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

The objective of the workshop was to provide practical training for enhancing research and productivity in the field of agriculture through modern technologies and data analysis.

The resource person for the workshop was the Dean of Agriculture, Professor Dr. Nazir Hussain Labar, while the Director of Agronomy, Professor Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, and Associate Professor Dr. Abdul Waheed also addressed the participants.

Professor Dr. Nazir Hussain emphasized that the use of data analysis tools is essential for modern agriculture. He stressed the need for students and researchers to acquire expertise in digital technologies for success in the future of agriculture.

Professor Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Director of Agronomy, stated that data analysis tools can ensure increased land productivity and the efficient use of resources. Dr. Abdul Waheed highlighted the importance of data analysis and stressed its application in the field of research.

It was attended by Master's and Ph.D. students in Agronomy and Entomology, who gained awareness of the various stages of the practical use of data analysis tools. Participants found the workshop highly beneficial and requested more sessions of this kind to be organized.

The workshop proved to be an important step in promoting modern technological trends in agriculture and enhancing the capabilities of researchers.