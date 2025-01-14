Workshop On Data Analysis Tools Usage In Agriculture Held
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM
A one-day workshop on the use of data analysis tools in agriculture was organized at the Faculty of Agriculture, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A one-day workshop on the use of data analysis tools in agriculture was organized at the Faculty of Agriculture, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.
The objective of the workshop was to provide practical training for enhancing research and productivity in the field of agriculture through modern technologies and data analysis.
The resource person for the workshop was the Dean of Agriculture, Professor Dr. Nazir Hussain Labar, while the Director of Agronomy, Professor Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, and Associate Professor Dr. Abdul Waheed also addressed the participants.
Professor Dr. Nazir Hussain emphasized that the use of data analysis tools is essential for modern agriculture. He stressed the need for students and researchers to acquire expertise in digital technologies for success in the future of agriculture.
Professor Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Director of Agronomy, stated that data analysis tools can ensure increased land productivity and the efficient use of resources. Dr. Abdul Waheed highlighted the importance of data analysis and stressed its application in the field of research.
It was attended by Master's and Ph.D. students in Agronomy and Entomology, who gained awareness of the various stages of the practical use of data analysis tools. Participants found the workshop highly beneficial and requested more sessions of this kind to be organized.
The workshop proved to be an important step in promoting modern technological trends in agriculture and enhancing the capabilities of researchers.
Recent Stories
Gilani underscores deepening ties between China in energy, other sectors
CDA Chairman directs immediate operationalization of electric feeder buses
Makeup Maestro Mona j attracts participants at “Masala Festival”
NBP various branches being converted into Islamic mode: Ali Pervaiz
In a major step, Govt. approves new power provision system to SEZs, Industrial E ..
“I said I’d come when my lawyers arrive,” Imran Khan reacts to £190m case ..
Senator Rubina visits 'BISP Payment Center' at Ibrahim Hyderi
ATC confirms interim bail of PTI leader in Askari Tower attack case
CJP agrees for early fixation of cases involving urgency
Water guidelines issued for wheat crop
PM for further improving IT infrastructure to boost exports by upto $25 bn in 5 ..
Workshop on data analysis tools usage in agriculture held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani underscores deepening ties between China in energy, other sectors40 seconds ago
-
CDA Chairman directs immediate operationalization of electric feeder buses42 seconds ago
-
Makeup Maestro Mona j attracts participants at “Masala Festival”43 seconds ago
-
In a major step, Govt. approves new power provision system to SEZs, Industrial Estates3 minutes ago
-
“I said I’d come when my lawyers arrive,” Imran Khan reacts to £190m case hearing29 minutes ago
-
ATC confirms interim bail of PTI leader in Askari Tower attack case3 minutes ago
-
CJP agrees for early fixation of cases involving urgency3 minutes ago
-
Water guidelines issued for wheat crop31 seconds ago
-
PM for further improving IT infrastructure to boost exports by upto $25 bn in 5 years33 seconds ago
-
Workshop on data analysis tools usage in agriculture held34 seconds ago
-
PIA’s flights to UK likely to resume within two-three months: Senate told36 seconds ago
-
Faisalabad-Chiniot road's construction in full swing38 seconds ago