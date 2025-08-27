Workshop On ‘Data Interpretation And Use’ Concludes
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The three-day workshop on "Data Interpretation and Use" organized
by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), in collaboration with the
United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) concluded here on Wednesday.
On the concluding day, participants were given detailed briefings on the
importance of prices, industrial statistics, and foreign trade data in evidence-based
policymaking, with live demonstrations of interactive dashboards. The training
aimed to build the capacity of provincial government officers to effectively utilize
data for improved planning, efficient resource allocation, and sustainable development.
The initiative reaffirmed PBS and UNFPA’s joint commitment to strengthening
institutional capacities for data-driven planning in Pakistan.
PBS Member Support Services/Resource Management (Sitara-i-Imtiaz)
Muhammad Sarwar Gondal presented a live demonstration of the Decision
Support System for Inflation (DSSI), highlighting its role in monitoring inflationary
trends, supporting timely policy interventions, and ensuring financial stability.
He also showcased dashboards of Trade Statistics and other key economic
indicators, underscoring PBS’s commitment to transparency, accessibility,
and the effective use of modern statistical tools in governance.
PBS Deputy Director General (Price/Industry/Trade) Dr Bahrawar Jan delivered
a comprehensive session on the significance of price and Foreign Trade Statistics
in shaping sound fiscal and trade policies.
He stressed their role in guiding economic
performance monitoring and supporting sustainable national growth. Both speakers
acknowledged the contributions of PBS experts, including Muhammad Sarwar
Gondal (S.I) and Chief Statistician (S.I) Dr. Naeem-uz-Zafar, for their leadership
in organizing the workshop.
The workshop featured interactive question-and-answer sessions, allowing officers
to engage in meaningful discussions on national and provincial development planning,
exchange insights, and explore strategies to strengthen data utilization in policymaking.
The closing ceremony was attended by Dr Muhammad Afzal Dean of the Faculty of
Arts & Social Sciences at LCWU, Dr. Muhammad Sufyan Chairman of the Computer
Science Department at GC University, and Dr. Amjad Javed Sandhu former DG PBS Lahore.
Earlier, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal briefed the guests on the workshop’s objectives
and reiterated the PBS’s commitment to supporting provincial governments with
technical expertise in data collection, analysis, and solution design. He also shared
PBS’s ongoing efforts to promote data literacy, including the success of Data Fest 2024,
and invited stakeholders to participate in Data Fest 2025, scheduled for November 11–12
at the Pak-China Friendship Centre, Islamabad.
