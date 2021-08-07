UrduPoint.com

Workshop On Dealing With Untoward Incidents Held

A three-day training workshop on "Understanding and Adoption of Protection Gender based Violence (GBV) Prevention and Response Mechanism in Emergencies" was held here Saturday to create understanding on the response mechanism of GBV and protection during emergency situation

The workshop was organized by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the support of UNFPA and Global Protection Cluster, in the collaboration with Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The consultative session was attended by the representatives from Provincial Government Departments, including PDMA KP, local Govt, Social welfare, Health Department, International NGOs and representatives of local NGOs.

The seasons comprised of Inter Agency protocols, launch of SOPs of GBV prevention and response and GBV programming in emergencies. Concept clarity on different protection related scenario was provided along with strategic and humanitarian program cycle which is in place in humanitarian action.

The Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain graced the occasion and apprised the participants about efforts of PDMA toward disaster response and disaster mitigation. He appreciated the efforts of NDMA and other stakeholders for organizing the workshop and extended his gratitude to the participants for attending this session. He further suggested NDMA to conduct more such trainings and workshops and distributed certificates among participants.

