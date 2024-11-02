Open Menu

Workshop On Dengue Prevention Held At Police Lines Headquarter

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM

An awareness workshop on dengue prevention was held at the Police Lines Headquarters with coordination of the Health Department here Saturday, following directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) An awareness workshop on dengue prevention was held at the Police Lines Headquarters with coordination of the Health Department here Saturday, following directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani. The session was aimed at educating police officials about the symptoms, prevention and treatment of dengue fever, informed a police spokesman.

The workshop was attended by medical experts, including Dr. Muhammad Abu Bakr, Dr. Syed Rashid Ali, and Dr. Afra Khan, as well as DS Admin Shahida Yasmin.

The doctors shared critical information on how to prevent dengue through cleanliness and advised the officers to maintain hygiene at home and workplaces.

They emphasized that early consultation with a qualified doctor is essential if fever symptoms appear and persists.

A dedicated team with Health department is working to prevent dengue and spread awareness among citizens.

The precautionary measures are being taken across police stations and offices, including at the Police Lines Headquarters, to combat the spread of dengue effectively.

